BREAKING

Police close main road in Peterborough due to concern for the welfare of a person

Major delays in Stanground as a result of incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:06 GMT
Police have closed a main road in Peterborough due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

There are long delays in Stanground while emergency services work at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.40am to a concern for a woman’s welfare on a bridge over the A605 near Stanground. Officers are in attendance and have closed the road in both directions. We urge people to avoid the area.’”

