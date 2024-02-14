Police close main road in Peterborough due to concern for the welfare of a person

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have closed a main road in Peterborough due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

There are long delays in Stanground while emergency services work at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.40am to a concern for a woman’s welfare on a bridge over the A605 near Stanground. Officers are in attendance and have closed the road in both directions. We urge people to avoid the area.’”