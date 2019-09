Police are appealing to find the owner of a lost sum of money found in Peterborough this afternoon (Monday).

The amount, which has not been disclosed, was discovered in Werrington.

Cambridgeshire police said the person who lost the money should call 101 and ask for PCSO 7052 Hurley.

A spokesperson added: “I will need to know how much was lost, what notes/coins there were and roughly where it was found.”