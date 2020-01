Police are appealing to find a missing 13-year-old boy from Spalding.

Thomas Evans was last seen in Church Street in Spalding at 3pm on Monday, January 6.

Thomas Evans

Thomas is 5ft 6” tall, of medium build and has short, dark, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a school uniform and has links to the Northamptonshire area.

Lincolnshire Police said: “If you have seen Thomas or know of his whereabouts, please don’t hesitate to contact us by calling 101.”