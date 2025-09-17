Police appeal for help to trace missing Peterborough man Brendan

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:13 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who went missing from Peterborough.

Brenden Clarke, 32, was reported missing after last being seen in the city on Friday (12 September) and officers from Cambs Police say they are “becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

A force spokesperson said: “He is believed to have left the area on foot, with searches of surrounding areas taking place.”

Brenden is described as 5’11”, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit with black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident 13 of 12 September.

