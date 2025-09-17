Police appeal for help to trace missing Peterborough man Brendan

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who went missing from Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brenden Clarke, 32, was reported missing after last being seen in the city on Friday (12 September) and officers from Cambs Police say they are “becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

A force spokesperson said: “He is believed to have left the area on foot, with searches of surrounding areas taking place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenden is described as 5’11”, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit with black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident 13 of 12 September.