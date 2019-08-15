Police appeal after biker dies in Cambridgeshire crash

Police are appealing for information following the death of a motorcyclist in Benwick yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to Ibbersons Drove at about 5pm after a blue Suzuki motorbike left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was reopened at about 9.10pm.

Sgt Becky Jones said: “I’m urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.”

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Harridge or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.