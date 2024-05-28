Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lots to keep fossil fans of all ages entertained at popular March-based activity centre while school’s out

If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained with some fossil-based fun this half-term then March is the place to head.

Fossils Galore, the region’s leading prehistoric museum and laboratory, is laying on a mammoth array of activities and opportunities which are sure to please palaeontology fans of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those turning up to tackle the myriad kids’ activities are encouraged to bring a sense of adventure with them as the prehistoric projects and T-Rex-based tasks are likely to make visitors ask – and seek answers to – riddles that have stumped pre-history buffs for millenia.

The ever-popular Fossil's Galore on March High Street is a labour of love for owner and dedicated fossil expert, Jamie Jordan.

Happily, real palaeontologists will be on hand to provide their insight, as will staff members happy to lead tours around the centre’s outstanding museum area, which is home to scores of prehistoric fossils.

Those with a truly enquiring mind should make time to visit the centre’s preparation laboratory, where team members are currently working on a real Dinosaur skeleton.

Set on March High Street, Fossils Galore is a labour-of-love for owner Jamie Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dedicated fossil expert has made countless significant and important discoveries – including a-155-million-year-old sea monster and woolly mammoths – in Peterborough and further afield over the years.

A wide range of hands-on activities will be available to help keep curious kids entertained over half-term.

Unlike many grown-ups, Jamie always looks forward to the school holidays, as that is the time when he gets to see one of his favourite sights - kids becoming interested in palaeontology:

“Youngsters come to the centre, get invested and interested,” he said “[and then they] want to learn more.”

Jamie’s centre has done such a good job of pulling in visitors and inspiring the young over the past decade that he and his team are now outgrowing the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while upgrading to a bigger home may make perfect evolutionary sense, funding Fossils Galore 2.0 will be a costly endeavour.

Visitors are welcome to have a look around the centre’s preparation laboratory, where team members are currently working on a real dinosaur skeleton.

“We are looking to raise funds to open up a much larger premises,” he said.

Jamie believes he will need somewhere in the region of £2 million to create his vision of “a national centre for prehistory here in Cambridgeshire.”