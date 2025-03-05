Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road in Peterborough to close for three weeks while Mart Fair takes place

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fair will run until the end of the month

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, on the corner of Oundle Road and Town Bridge, will be closed throughout most of this month while the Mart Fair takes place.

The car park will close on Saturday, March 8, and will re-open on Monday, March 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents are being urged to make sure they know of other city centre car parks if they need them.

The car park will be closed for much of this monthThe car park will be closed for much of this month
The car park will be closed for much of this month

The closure is set to impact Peterborough United fans on Saturday, March 8 when Wycombe Wanderers are in town, and on Saturday, March 22, when Charlton Athletic visit for a League One match.

Locations are available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/parking/car-park-locations

Related topics:PeterboroughResidentsWycombe WanderersCharlton AthleticLeague OnePeterborough United
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice