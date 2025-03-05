Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road in Peterborough to close for three weeks while Mart Fair takes place

Fair will run until the end of the month

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, on the corner of Oundle Road and Town Bridge, will be closed throughout most of this month while the Mart Fair takes place.

The car park will close on Saturday, March 8, and will re-open on Monday, March 31.

Residents are being urged to make sure they know of other city centre car parks if they need them.

The car park will be closed for much of this month

The closure is set to impact Peterborough United fans on Saturday, March 8 when Wycombe Wanderers are in town, and on Saturday, March 22, when Charlton Athletic visit for a League One match.

Locations are available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/parking/car-park-locations