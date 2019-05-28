Plans to convert former Peterborough nightclub into apartments submitted

Plans to convert the former Fifth Avenue nightclub into studio apartments have been submitted to the city council.

The club in Laxton Square has been vacant since 2002 but would become “high quality accommodation” offering shared facilities including a roof garden, gym, cinema room and 24-hour concierge service.

Exterior of the former 5th Avenue building at Midgate EMN-190516-140906009

The plans for ‘co-living’ have been submitted by Brightfield Group whose managing director is Mike Greene, the Brexit Party candidate for the upcoming parliamentary by-election in Peterborough.

The firm also has planning permission to convert former council offices at Bayard Place into 115 flats.

The former nightclub was constructed in 1873 as a county court, which it remained until 1986.

Brightfield Group wrote in its submission to the council that its plans offer benefits including “a sensitively designed scheme that will enhance the character and appearance of this prominent Building of Local Importance”.

The building is one of 21 that has a Peterborough Civic Society blue plaque on it.

Toby Wood from the society said: “Peterborough Civic Society welcomes the fact that at last something is happening to the old county court building which, over the years, has gradually become more and more dilapidated.”

But he added: “Should a developer be allowed new windows in a boundary wall overlooking the adjacent market? PCS have yet to look at the plans in detail and will make full comment to council planners in due course if we have any concerns.”

Meanwhile, plans have also been submitted by real estate investors The Unex Group to demolish former nightclubs New York New York and Chicago Rock Café in New Road.

The company said it has interest in letting the units, but the planning application allows it to keep its options open.