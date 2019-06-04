Plans to convert derelict Peterborough pub into nursery draw mixed response ahead of vote

Plans to convert a derelict pub into a nursery for up to 78 children have drawn a mixed response.

Alpha Kindergarten wants to replace The Fenman in Stanground which sits on the corner of Whittlesey Road and Coneygree Road.

The company currently has a nursery in Fletton which it has been running for more than 20 years.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee will make a final decision on the plans on Tuesday, however, a final report released by the authority has revealed a large number of both objectors and supporters towards the application.

Among the objectors is ward councillor Cllr Chris Harper who wrote: “The main reasons for my objection are the serious potential effects on resident amenity due to noise and increased exhaust gas pollution due to additional traffic to an already busy junction and road network.

“This application is contrary to planning policy because it will cause an unacceptable increase in noise in what is currently primarily a very quiet retirement area.

“A large increase in noise levels and disturbance along with substantial increases in air pollution caused by exhaust gases will, I believe, cause serious mental and physical health effects to nearby residents, not to mention to young lungs too.”

Cllr Harper also claimed that the increased traffic would go against the council’s aspirations of becoming the UK’s Environment Capital and would cause “gridlock” at peak times.

Fellow ward councillor Brian Rush also highlighted noise and pollution concerns, while residents warned of the potential for accidents.

A petition signed by 48 people objecting to the application has been handed into the council, but this is trumped by a petition with 606 signatures which supports the plans due to “an under provision of childcare spaces in this part of the city.”

Although traffic concerns are raised, it adds: “The proposed new nursery is in a residential area and would provide local parents with a new childcare option within walking distance of their homes - reducing the amount of traffic travelling away from the area to drop off their children.

“At the same time, I note that the nursery includes cycle storage spaces and is located close to public transport routes, meaning that sustainable transport options would be viable for parents.”

No council officer has raised an objection to the plans and the authority’s planning department has recommended that the application be approved.

Councillors will make their decision on Tuesday afternoon at the Town Hall.