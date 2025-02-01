Plans resubmitted to turn former city centre Caribbean restaurant into flats after previous refusal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were concerns over potential noise and smells from the ground floor restaurant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for flats at a former Caribbean restaurant have been resubmitted to Peterborough City Council after previous refusal.

Applicant, Bassanta Bhattarai, had an initial planning application refused in September 2024 due to concerns around potential excessive noise and unwanted odour from the ground floor restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site on Cowgate was most recently home to Embe Afro-Caribbean restaurant and bar, run by restaurateur Nick Rutta, which operated on the ground and first floor but closed last year.

The former Embe Afro-Caribbean restaurant and bar Photo: David Hartley Associates

Mr Bhattarai is hoping to convert the first floor into two one-bedroom flats and create more residential units on the second and third floors, while keeping the ground floor as a restaurant. This would result in a gain of four new residential units and a total of six.

The proposed restaurant will operate with 40 covers as a coffee and sandwich shop.

Mr Bhattarai argues that the new proposal demonstrates that the generation of noise and odour are mitigated against due to upgraded extraction systems, lower levels of cooking and no music being played from speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application states: “The proposal will contribute positively to the character and distinctiveness of the area.

“The restaurant use has been condensed to the ground floor only and will likely operate at a higher percentage of capacity than the previous use, while the previous flats which were difficult to let have been converted to create units more suitable for the city centre.

“Overall, the scheme makes a far more efficient use of the building than the previous layout.

“The public realm will be improved by reopening a restaurant unit while the increased occupancy of the residential use will add to pedestrian footfall in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bhattarai believes that the proposal meets all relevant planning policy and has dealt with all of the previous reasons for refusal.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the planning application at a later date.