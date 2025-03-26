It would be located in the existing car park

Plans are in the works for two new padel courts at one of England’s oldest golf clubs near Peterborough.

A company named Padel X recently submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council to construct the two courts in the car park area of Burghley Park Golf Club.

These plans were withdrawn by the company on March 25, but it has been confirmed that they will be resubmitted after a small number of tweaks recommended by planning officers.

Padel courts are planned for the golf club

Initial plans for the courts measured 20 metres by 10 metres each, bound by an electro-welded wire mesh fencing, flush with tempered glass and set within a galvanised steel column frame.

The courts’ surround would have a maximum height of four metres at its north and south ends, with a height of three metres along the sides and four pole-mounted LED floodlights on each court.

Plans also included a small gazebo type structure which would house a vending machine, supplying padel related equipment such as balls, snacks and water.

The initial planning application stated: “The scale of the padel courts is fairly modest.

“They would be seen against the backdrop of the existing clubhouse and car park and over time as the proposed landscaping matures, would be screened and effectively become inconsequential to the wider open countryside.”

Burghley Park Golf Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in England having opened to the public in 1890.

Applicant, Padel X, claimed the new courts would provide a “strategic opportunity” to diversify the golf club’s offerings.

Padel is a rapidly growing sport in the UK that combines elements of tennis and squash and is known for its accessibility and social appeal.

The plans stated: “By introducing padel, the club can capitalise on the increasing demand for varied recreational activities, particularly among younger demographics and families.

“This addition not only enhances member engagement but also opens new revenue streams and will increase the viability and security of existing jobs at the golf club and create new jobs from maintenance to event management.”

Initial plans received an objection from the council’s tree officer who raised concerns over the “unacceptable” loss of seven trees to build the courts.

Fresh plans are expected to be resubmitted to the council in the coming weeks.