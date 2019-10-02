Plans for new shops at Peterborough centre rejected on appeal

Plans for new shops at the Werrington Centre have been rejected on appeal.

Last September Peterborough City Council’s planning committee refused an application for two additional units at the Staniland Way site, much to the joy of many local residents who had vocally opposed the proposals.

And a planning inspector has now backed up the decision after an appeal from developer John Livock on behalf of KREAM Ltd.

The proposed development was to introduce two single storey shop units adjacent to Tesco.

City councillors had rejected it over claims from objectors that the units, if built, would block the views from existing CCTV cameras and ruin the original design concept of an open space with wide views.

Fears of an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour were also raised with the centre having seen a stabbing and two armed robberies.

Releasing her reasons for the rejection of Mr Livock’s appeal, planning inspector Charlotte Beeby said: “The proposal would cause unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the area and would not help to regenerate the centre.

She also concluded that “the proposal would cause harm to public safety” due to the reduction in levels of surveillance, despite noting that the police were in support of the development.

Andy Simmonds, who runs The Ploughman which is based at the centre, said: “It’s a victory for common sense. There are major traffic issues here without filling additional rental units with charity shops.

“We were concerned about anti-social behaviour, and after the application was turned down we had an incident involving youths, an elderly gentleman and a stick of wood.”

Mr Livock, who owns large chunks of the Werrington Centre, has revealed plans to build 104 affordable new homes at the site which he told the Peterborough Telegraph would provide a “huge uplift to the area”.