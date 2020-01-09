Plans for new flats in Cowgate submitted

Plans have been submitted for new flats in Cowgate.

The proposals are for six flats in the same building as the former Colemans store in the city centre which closed last April after the stationery retailer spent more than 36 years in the city.

The front and back of the building earmarked for new flats

However, the vacant retail space is expected to be leased for commercial use again in the future with the flats being built in separate areas in the three-storey building.

The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council by Central Office Equipment Ltd.

If planning permission is granted it would see a single one bedroom flat built on the ground floor and a single two bedroom flat on the first floor, as well as two bedroom flats (four) on the top floor.

There would be no extensions to the building.

Planning documents submitted to the council state: “There is an opportunity here for the LPA (local planning authority) to secure additional city centre housing by approving an application for a reasonable sized conversion of redundant ancillary office/retail space.

“It is not considered that the application contravenes either national or local planning policy, nor does it impact on the character of the Conservation Area. It is advantageous that the ‘historic’ façade on Cowgate will not be affected, and the plain brick rear elevation (off Priestgate) will be improved.”

Access to the building is currently from Priestgate, although shoppers would access Colemans from Cowgate.