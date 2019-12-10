Plans for holiday guest house at the Burghley Estate revealed

Plans to convert an historic malthouse at the Burghley Estate into a guest house have been revealed.

The Maltings, an early 19th Century construct, would become holiday accommodation for up to 13 people in a single group if plans submitted to Peterborough City Council are approved.

The Maltings at the Burghley Estate

The guest house would feature five double bedrooms, a bedroom with three beds, a kitchen, a TV sitting area and billiards and games rooms.

The now derelict building, located just 1km from the Elizabethan era Burghley House, near Stamford, was purpose built over three-and-a-half-storeys with a kiln and furnace which have been kept in situ.

It was later used as a trout hatchery in the mid-1800s and would have served as a barn or storage space for agriculture use for the Burghley Estate.

Plans in 2002 to convert it into offices never went ahead, with many of the existing features still visible, although recent repairs have taken place to the roof. The Maltings is attached to a later, mid-19th Century two-storey house which, it is believed, would have been built for the maltster and his family.

The application submitted to the city council says: “The heritage asset is a fine building and a good example of a purpose-made early 19th Century maltings, and the current proposals will not detract from the robust character of the building.

“In order to preserve the heritage asset for the future, and in order to retain as much of its character as possible moving forward, the applicant felt that a sympathetic conversion to holiday guest accommodation would be the best solution.”

Under the plans the kiln and drying floor would be “retained and reused as unconventional amenity spaces”. The PT has asked the Burghley House Preservation Trust if it would like to comment.