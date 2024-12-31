Plans approved for footbridge over River Nene to Peterborough's Fletton Quays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bridge will cost £6.3 million

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a pedestrian footbridge over the River Nene in Peterborough have been approved by the city council.

The new structure, which will be named Cygnet Bridge, will link the Fletton Quays development to the Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will offer pedestrians and cyclists an alternative route across the river, away from the busy main road, and will create a link from the south of the city to the new university campus.

An artist impression of what the bridge might look like

The £6.3 million project aims to improve pedestrian journey times and the quality of sustainable travel between Fletton Quays and the Embankment.

The government’s Towns Fund pledged £2 million towards the bridge, while the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority contributed £3.4 million.

The remainder is being paid for by the city council’s redevelopment budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council hopes the bridge will assist in creating a ‘walkable, liveable city’ and reduce pressure on city centre traffic routes.

Approved on Monday, December 23 by the council’s executive director of place and economy Adrian Chapman, the project must be started within three years.

The initial planning application for Cygnet Bridge highlighted ‘poor’ travel connectivity between the Fletton Quays and the Embankment Area.

It stated: “The River Nene is a considerable constraint to providing pedestrian and cycle links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing pedestrian and cycle routes are indirect, the A15 Town River Bridge is the only feasible nearby crossing which is alongside a busy road with poor infrastructure.

“Peterborough’s successful bid to the Government Towns Fund will enable 10 inter-linked projects to boost the city with a wealth of cultural, health and wellbeing and tourism improvements.

“This will be complemented by plans for the Embankment set out in the Masterplan document for a green, accessible place for residents to relax and enjoy for leisure and entertainment purposes, linking in with the new university and creating footfall to and from the city centre.”

It was initially hoped that the bridge would be ready to open in summer 2025.