The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by police officers in the region.
Incidents include a farm burglary pursuit, a cyclist stopped on the motorway and a vehicle stolen after a test drive.
1. Drunk driver in ditch
The drunk driver of this upturned vehicle in a ditch was recovered. The driver was arrested and taken to hospital for checks.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
2. Motorway cyclist
Officers stopped this cyclist on the M25 earlier this week. The cyclist was advised and reported for offences. One hour later, officers stopped the cyclist on the M1. The cyclist was reported for additional offences, and escorted to place of safety.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
3. Farm burglary - two arrests
A burglary was reported to officers at a farm. Officers saw two vehicles leave the scene at speed - which split when they saw the police. Officers located one van and arrested two men. A large amount of stolen piping was recovered.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
4. Test drive theft
This vehicle was stolen by means of test drive theft - where someone pretends to be a genuine buyer and never returns with the vehicle. Officers located and seized the vehicle - and made four arrests.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit