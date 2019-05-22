Pets at Home store to raise money for Peterborough Cat Rescue in year-long collaboration

Residents of Peterborough are being encouraged to help rescue pets in need this year through fundraising initiatives at a city centre Pets At Home store.

Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, has launched its brand new Charity of the Year initiative, which sees rescue centres across the UK building relationships with local Pets at Home stores to work together in raising vital funds for the rescues.

The Pets at Home store in Bourges Boulevard will be raising money for Peterborough Cat Rescue and will kickstart the year-long collaboration with a fundraising appeal this summer.

Until June 13 there will be a range of activities taking place at Pets at Home stores with customers and animal lovers able to interact with the rescue centre team. Customers will also be encouraged to donate either at store tills, or via the Support Adoption For Pets website.

Rescues will also be able to utilise resources in the Pets at Home stores, including access to the community boards and donated pallets of stock.

Clarise Kelly, store manager at Pets at Home Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted to be raising money for Peterborough Cat Rescue this year and hope that the people of Peterborough will get involved and support us on our fundraising mission.

“We have ambitious goals for our summer fundraising appeal and every donation will help a rescue pet in need.”

A donation of just 50p will fund breakfast for a rescue pet, while £1 will fund meals throughout the day; £5 will provide food for a week and £15 will fund the entire month of food for a rescue pet.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager for Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The summer fundraising appeal is a great opportunity for people to support their local rescue to give pets looking for a home the vital care they deserve. Even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re overwhelmed every year by the hard work and enthusiasm of Pets at Home stores to raise money for their local rescues, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

For more information, and to make a donation, visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/.