Peterborough's unfinished Hilton Garden Inn to be sold for undisclosed amount

Peterborough’s partly built Hilton Garden Inn is to be sold on the open market.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet have given the go ahead for administrators Teneo to begin marketing the nine story building at Fletton Quays.

The decision was made after councillors considered a range of costs that the local authority faced if it opted to oversee the completion of the hotel.

Councillors were told it was hoped the building would be bought by a private firm for use as a hotel and that as much money would be paid as possible for the premises.

It could take nine months to achieve the sale.

The council lent £14.88 million to the developer to kickstart the development in 2017.

The developer was taken into administration in 2023 after a prolonged period in which no construction work took place.

