Peterborough's regeneration boss says he is 'interested in discussions' with all developers over North Westgate

Council says not aware of any new inquiries

Council chiefs have today underlined their willingness to meet with any developer that can successfully regenerate Peterborough’s North Westgate.

The statement comes after Peter Breach, chairman of developer Hawksworth Securities, had revealed he is just waiting for a meeting with planning chiefs before submitting his application for a multi-million pound hotel-led development of the derelict site.

Mr Breach, who is the largest landholder on the 4.6 hectares North Westgate site that has been a redevelopment target for 30 years, had told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I want to work with the council on this development.

An image of a redeveloped North Westgate in Peterborough. Inset, Peter Breach, chairman of developer Hawksworth Securities

"I don’t want to do it in isolation, we ought to be co-operating, working alongside each other.

"I want them to speak to me.”

But Councillor Nick Thulbourn, the council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: "The Council offers a pre-application advice service for proposed developments.

"We are not aware of any such inquiry for this proposal having been submitted.

"Any such enquiry will be considered on its own merits.”

Cllr Thulbourn added: “North Westgate is an important area for the regeneration of Peterborough City Centre, and we’re interested in discussions with all parties on bringing the area forward to deliver the best outcomes for our existing communities and our growing city.

"We recognise we will all need to work in partnership to achieve this.”

Mr Breach first submitted plans for North Westgate in 2003.

He dropped a 2015 approval for plans that included a cinema after the neighbouring Queensgate Shopping Centre also gained permission for a cinema.

His plans for a hotel, commercial and residential development and a cinema were approved by the city council in 2018.

But that permission elapsed a couple of years later after the company failed to submit details about so-called ‘reserved matters’.

Mr Breach said: “I want to be sure that we are on the right lines with our proposals and if not where do they need tweaking.”

"I shall not be walking away. I think one meeting with the council could do it and then we could get the plans submitted.”

His plans include a boutique hotel, residential accommodation, retail, bars and restaurants.