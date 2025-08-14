Peterborough's £8.3m Cygnet Bridge construction timeline still not confirmed despite planned summer start

Peterborough City Council is still yet to confirm a construction timeline for a multi-million pound bridge project which was due to get underway this summer.

Cygnet Bridge, which will link Fletton Quays to the Embankment in Peterborough, had an initial cost of £6.3 million, with contributions from both the city council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

However, in January, the city council asked the CPCA to provide additional funding of £2 million so that construction could start this year, bringing the total cost to £8.3 million.

The major project was due to get underway this summer with a planned completion date of summer 2026.

Now in mid-August, the council still could not confirm a start date for the building of the bridge due to final designs not yet being given the go ahead.

Cllr Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Our officers are meeting with representatives from M Group to discuss Cygnet Bridge.

“As part of this they will be signing off the construction design, to allow for a detailed update on the build timeline.”

Cllr Thulbourn did confirm that the next stage of the project would see sewer diversion work take place, with an aim to start this in September.

Peterborough City Council hopes the new bridge will assist in creating a ‘walkable, liveable city’ and reduce pressure on city centre traffic routes.

The authority said it would directly link people to the Goods Shed, a former derelict railway building that is to be developed into a food and drinks hall.

An extra £2 million provided by the CPCA was deemed necessary for the project due to complex design modifications and higher costs for required sewer diversions than initially projected.

The government’s Towns Fund pledged £2 million towards the bridge, while the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) will now contribute £5.4 million and the remainder will be paid for by Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.

Plans for Cygnet Bridge were approved by the city council on December 23 last year.

Residents raised concerns over the cost and need of the bridge when speaking to the LDRS in January.

At the time, Cllr Thulbourn said: “We understand that people may not realise the full benefit of a bridge now, but they will once this area of the city develops further.”