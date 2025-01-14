Peterborough's Parrotts Fish and Chips owner says soaring costs prove old adage 'cheap as chips' is out of date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opening of Indigo flats is welcome break for chippy

Former school head teacher Cathy Braithwaite turned owner of Peterborough’s popular Parrotts Fish and Chips says the old motto ‘cheap as chips’ should be consigned to the rubbish tip as soaring costs threaten her business.

Over the last couple of years Cathy has seen the price of a 25 kilo sack of spuds soar from just five pounds to £25 at the height of the farming crisis during the heavy rains.

And while the price has simmered for a short while at £11 per sack, Cathy says the costs are on the move upwards again.

From left, Kayleigh Harbison, owner Cathy Braithwaite, Kerry Peters and Filipa Goncalves

Added to that, the price of cod, which was £160 a box, has risen by £30 a box – driven largely by quarrels between nations over fighting rights.

Cathy said: “The price of most of the foods we sell has risen along with energy prices and wages.

"It has been a worry and a struggle all the way since we bought the shop.

She said: “They used to talk about things being as ‘cheap as chips’ – but that’s no longer true as chips are now very expensive.”

Cathy and her son Mike Bailey snapped up the much-loved Parrotts Fish Parlour in Hereward Cross at the start of 2022.

Although Mike has since moved on to his dream job, mum Cathy says she still loves running the shop, frying the fish and chips and seeing customers enjoy their meals.

She said: “We have reached our third anniversary since buying the shop today (January 14).

"But we have been hanging on for the opening of the Indigo flats just around the corner.

The 315 Indigo apartments in Northminster are being built for Peterborough’s social housing association Cross Keys Homes.

The first tranche of apartments is complete and the flats are already being occupied.

Cathy said: “The residents in these apartments and others nearby will be a game changer for us. I think if the flats had not been built I might have looked at closing for good.”

Instead, Cathy now keeps the shop open from 11am until 8pm instead of the traditional 5.45pm and has taken on extra staff – bringing the total number to 11 – to help cover the new hours.

She said: “It is working. We are just covering the costs and we are expecting lots more people to move into the area in the near future.”

She added: “And because people do expect chips to be cheap we have not increased the cost of a medium portion of chips which is still £2.50. And our fish and chips special is still £6, which I think is quite a bargain.”