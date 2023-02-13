“I hope it will bring a smile to people’s faces. Some of the owners will never have seen the images before, so it will be a nice thing for them.”

A spectacular photo exhibition featuring stunning images of man’s best friend at Ferry Meadows will put a smile on park visitor’s faces.

The Barking exhibition is being created using photos taken by Peterborough’s Chris Porsz – also known as the Paramedic Paparazzo – and will feature some of the most colourful dogs – and their owners – in the city.

Chris, a well known face in Peterborough said one of the keys to a great candid canine photo was getting down to their level.

He said: “People often take pictures looking down on dogs – but if you get down to their level, and get the eye contact, you can really get a connection.”

The pictures have been taken by Chris over the past 10 years, and he said he had walked miles, in all weathers to get the perfect puppy pictures.

He said: “I was looking out for dogs that stood out from the crowd – sometimes they are wearing colourful clothing, for example. I also tried to get a cross section of breeds.”

However, he said the cliche of ‘never work with animals or children’ could sometimes be correct – especially after an incident with a Yorkshire terrier.

He said: “Sometimes I have got too close to snarling dogs, unhappy owners or to a Yorkie that cocked it’s leg over me and my camera.

"But I have had a great reception from owners, and I hope it will bring a smile to people’s faces. Some of the owners will never have seen the images before, so it will be a nice thing for them.”

