An online travel operator created in Peterborough will tomorrow open its first bricks and mortar store.

Sunny Heart Travel is to launch its first store at the Beales department store in Westgate.

Chief executive Steve Bentzen said he hoped it would be the first of a number of stores for the business which began life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The logo of Sunny Heart Travel, which is about to open its first store.

He said: “We are really excited at the prospect of opening in Beales.”

It follows a recruitment campaign for four members of staff.

The new store is set to open at 9am tomorrow.

Sunny Heart Travel was created 22 months ago by chief executive Steve Bentzen, former Thomas Cook IT programme manager, with former Thomas Cook IT project manager Jemma Sharman, who is chief information officer.

Mr Bentzen said: “We are super excited about the next phase in our development, our plans were slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we always held onto the vision and we are so happy it’s now become a reality.

"The first location is Peterborough, where our travel journey began.

“Online trading has seen us through the pandemic, but for me online only is a bit like a band that doesn’t play live.”

Tony Brown, chief executive of Beales, said: “We are delighted to be working with Sunny Heart Travel.