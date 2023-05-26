Peterborough's Nathan 'Nyces' Murdoch working on stunning new mural 'on best wall in the city'

Street art star’s latest piece to be seen by dozens of city drivers every minute

A popular Peterborough street artist is working on his latest masterpiece in the city – which will be seen by scores of motorists every minute.

Nathan ‘Nyces’ Murdoch has wowed city residents – and fans of his work across the globe – with his amazing murals and paintings across Peterborough, bringing life and colour to the whole city.

Over the past two weeks, Nathan and colleague Unspoken Atiq have been working on his latest piece – a giant mural on the side of a building on the corner of Gladstone Street and Bright Street, near the junction with Bourges Boulevard.

On his Facebook page Nathan said the wall was ‘the best wall in the city,’ saying 50 cars per minute passed by the location every day.

The Diesel Streets: One year of street art with Battle Lines Korporate Industries Cur5 project, which is funded by Arts Council England, will see the building transformed from just a plain white space into a bright, colourful space.

The mural has not yet been completed, but the words ‘Hello My Beautiful People’ can be seen on the side of the wall..

Nathan’s work has gone viral on the internet in recent years, with tributes to celebrities, including Prodigy star Keith Flint, anti-racism messages – and even a stunning parrot design painted on a bird-lover’s home among the designs to have been seen online by his fans across the world.

1 . Nathan Murdoch City street artist Nathan Murdoch at work at Gladstone Street Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

