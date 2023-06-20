News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's MPs opted not to vote in House of Commons' debate on controversial 'partygate' report

MP Paul Bristow says ‘it’s time to move on’
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Both Conservative MPs representing Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire chose not to vote in yesterday’s House of Commons debate on the so-called ‘partygate’ report.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara opted not to go through the division lobby to vote on the House of Commons’ privileges committee’s report that found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly misled parliament about lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The vote saw 354 MPs from all parties vote to approve the report, which called for Mr Johnson, who has already quit as an MP, to be suspended for 90 days, while seven MPs voted against. There were 225 MPs who either abstained or did not turn up to vote.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shaliesh Vara both chose not to vote in the House of Commons' debate on the 'partygate' report.Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shaliesh Vara both chose not to vote in the House of Commons' debate on the 'partygate' report.
In a Tweet, Mr Bristow commented: “The process by which the privileges committee reached their conclusions was political.

"The reaction to it has dominated politics for too long.

"I hope I will not have to dignify this flawed process by voting.

He added: “Time to move on.”

Both Mr Bristow and Mr Vara have been contacted for a comment but have not yet responded.

Most of the county’s MPs also opted not to vote in the debate on the ‘partygate’ report.

Health Secretary and North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay and Lucy Fraser, South East Cambridgeshire MP, (Conservative) did not vote. Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative) voted for the report.

