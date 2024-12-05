Peterborough's landmark apartments Indigo are half-full two months after opening

Apartments built at cost of £70 million

​A landmark accommodation complex in the heart of Peterborough is already half-full just eight weeks after opening.

​The 65th resident has just moved into the £70 million nine-storey high Indigo apartments in Northminster, which is operated by city-based housing association Cross Keys Homes.

Staff say that in just two months, Indigo has seen on average eight residents move in every week to the first 131 apartments. The latest resident to move into one of two-bedroom apartments was James, who said: "Indigo was the perfect location for me, as it’s close to all the city’s amenities.

"I have settled in really well. I have a great view over the city from my lounge window and love sitting on my bean bag and reading a book, whilst watching the sun go down.

He added: "I have met lots of new people here, and everyone has been friendly and welcoming.”

Indigo will provide 315 new apartments when it completes early next year, offering a range of high quality one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We are committed to providing as many social and affordable homes as we can in and around Peterborough to help combat the housing crisis, so it is great to see many people choosing Indigo as their new home.

She added: "We hope that everyone who has moved into the apartments over the last two months will enjoy living in this wonderful city centre location.” Rebecca O’Driscoll, Head of PRS Management for LSH Residential, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming residents to Indigo each week.

"It’s great to see the apartments filling up and the community starting to build.

“It really is a fantastic development, and we look forward to welcoming more new residents to Indigo over the coming months.” Indigo apartments are being marketed at sub-market rent levels - set at 80 per cent of private rent levels and are suitable for anyone who has a connection to Peterborough with a joint income of no more than £80,000 a year.

For further information, contact LSH Residential by visiting the Indigo marketing suite on Cattle Market Road from 10am - 4pm, Monday - Friday, by phone on 07543 313035 or by email at [email protected]. Viewings can also be arranged outside office hours including evenings and weekends, by prior appointment.