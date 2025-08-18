The Key Theatre main auditorium won't reopen until the New Year

Work to replace the auditorium roof at Peterborough’s Key Theatre has run into problems – meaning the venue will now stay closed until the New Year.

As a result, the Key’s panto this Christmas – Jack and the Beanstalk – scheduled to run from December 6 until January 4, will switch to the New Theatre in Broadway.

Both venues are operated by Landmark Theatres.

Other shows will either be switched or rescheduled, and theatre staff will this week be busy contacting customers who have bought show tickets.

The scheduled roof replacement work at the city council-owned theatre – necessary following the discovery of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) – got under way in late May and the venue was expected to be back in full swing in October

However, it has been confirmed that “due to the complex nature of the work unforeseen variables have emerged. This means the schedule of works will now run to the end of December 2025” – which has lmpacted some of the programming in the main auditorium.

The Chalkboard Café and Studio Theatre will remain open and fully operational, Kindred Youth Theatre classes will continue as usual at the venue and Peterborough Performing Arts will continue to deliver their Higher Education programmes at the Key Theatre without disruption.

Paul Jepson, CEO & Creative Director of Landmark Theatres, said: “Whilst we are delighted to confirm that our much-loved annual pantomime and festive programme will go ahead as planned, albeit at a different location, some other scheduled productions will sadly need to be cancelled or rescheduled. All affected customers will be contacted in the coming week with full details, including options for exchanges or refunds.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our audiences and the wider Peterborough community for their continued support, patience, and understanding during what has been a challenging but important period of transformation for the Key Theatre.

“These essential upgrades will significantly enhance the experience for everyone who visits, from improved heating and cooling systems, to greater accessibility and vital long-term repairs that will help future-proof the venue. The key issues have now been identified and addressed, and we’re confident that the remaining works are on track to be completed within the revised timeline.

“The Key Theatre is more than just a building—it’s a cultural cornerstone for Peterborough. We are incredibly grateful for the loyalty, resilience, and enthusiasm of our audiences. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to a revitalised Key Theatre, ready for an exciting new chapter.”

•It is not the first time the Key panto has been moved. A huge refurbishment of the Key Theatre in 2005 meant that year’s panto – Sleeping Beauty – was switched to the New Theatre (then called The Broadway).