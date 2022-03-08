The site on Northminster Road where the Solstice once stood.

Peterborough’s iconic Solstice nightclub now completely gone

Peterborough’s former iconic nightclub, The Solstice is now completely gone.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:59 am

Demolition crews have now levelled the site of what was once one of Peterborough most popular nightclubs for many years.

The Northminster site will now be turned into a development of flats

Plans were originally for the building to be replaced by a three storey and seven storey accommodation blocks, providing 56 apartments, rooms for 77 students, plus restaurants, retail outlets and 36 basement parking spaces.

But now the plans have been re-drawn, with plans for the main accommodation block on the site of The Solstice have been increased to ten storeys, with the project in total comprising of 124 one and two-bedroom apartments (40 and 84 respectively), all of which are now intended for private rather than student use.

1.

The site on Northminster Road where the Solstice once stood.

2. The Solstice

The Solstice during the demolition process.

3. The Solstice

The Solstice during the demolition process.

4. The Solstice

The Solstice during the demolition process.

