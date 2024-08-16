A dedicated team of Peterborough and Stamford residents has completed a special mission to take essential supplies to help the people of war-torn Ukraine.

The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends team has just returned from an expedition that involved driving three much-needed 4x4 vehicles to Kyiv.

The vehicles had been funded with donations raised by Peterborough-based company, Princebuild, and were bought in Bucharest and driven north through Romania, and then on to Kyiv.

The journey covered some 1,000 kilometres and took more than two days for the team to complete.

Once in Kyiv the vehicles, which are in desperately short supply in Ukraine, were handed over to Ukrainian military units for use transporting wounded civilians and soldiers from front line positions.

The team also stopped off at Vinnitsya, Peterborough’s twin city, and met with that city’s Deputy Mayor and were told that the flag of Peterborough is flown permanently in the town’s Square.

They presented a letter from the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste, as well as flags and other gifts and also delivered the first of a consignment of donated Chrome books to be used in local schools and a letter and gift from Peterborough Cathedral and the Civic Society book on Peterborough architecture.

The delivery to Kyiv and Vinnitsya was the 15th humanitarian mission for Ukraine organised by Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, a charitable organisation based in Peterborough, Stamford and Sheffield.

Princebuild’s support meant the team could also take generators with them on the delivery.

The generators are used by communities and units in eastern Ukraine, where intensive fighting continues.

Mark Asplin at Princebuild said: “We are immensely proud of the Helping Our Ukrainian Friends team and their remarkable efforts in delivering three 4x4 vehicles to Kyiv.

"Our collaboration with Helping Our Ukrainian Friends has not only addressed the urgent need for these vehicles but has also strengthened the bond between Peterborough and its twin city, Vinnitsya.

He said: “It is great to see the impact of our contributions.

"We remain dedicated to supporting such vital initiatives and are proud to stand with those making a difference in these challenging times.”

Richard Astle, chair of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “Thanks to Princebuild we have been able to donate much needed vehicles to help Ukrainian teams on the front line of this awful conflict.

"Meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Vinnytsia was another opportunity to demonstrate our support for the Ukrainian people and it was very moving to see the Peterborough flag flying outside the city’s council offices.

"We will be delivering more aid to Ukraine in the coming months, with trips planned in September and December.

"We desperately need more donations of food, medicine, candles and battery packs particularly in light of the coming winter months and the severe shortages of energy that already mean families have only a few short hours of electricity each day.”

Anyone who would like to support Helping Our Ukrainian Friends should visit the group’s website here.

