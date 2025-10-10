A social housing association in Peterborough has unveiled a new venture to help people into work.

Cross Keys Homes, based in Shaftsbury Avenue, in Woodston, has just opened a new community initiative to offer more support to help people gain the skills they need to get into work.

The new Skills Hub, which is based in Shakespeare Avenue, New England, is intended to open a range of free employability services and courses to local residents.

The association will provide a variety of courses and support services free of charge from the Hub, including qualifications in manual handling, health and safety and food hygiene, as well as its successful Careers Club.

The Hub will also be available to local organisations for hire, enabling them to offer more services in the heart of the community.

The new Skills Hub is Cross Keys Homes’ third community venue, joining the Westwood Community Hub and the South Bretton Family and Community Centre.

Claire Higgins, chief executive, said: “I am really excited to be opening another local venue delivering vital services in the heart of the community here in Peterborough.

"The fact that this Hub is focusing on employability skills and support is even more thrilling because this aspect of our community work has never been more important.

"We know the extreme pressures people are facing to get into work in the current economic climate, and we are determined to do all we can to support them.

"We know that communities thrive when worklessness is reduced and work not only has economic value for people, but also restores pride and improves mental health.

She added: “I am also delighted that we will be able to share this hub with local partners and expand the support we are able to provide even further.

"Getting support out to people in the places they need it is vital, and we are very proud to be playing a part in this effort.”