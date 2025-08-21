Peterborough Youth Orchestra celebrates a decade of making music in the city

Peterborough Youth Orchestra is celebrating a decade of making music in the city

Peterborough Youth Orchestra is celebrating 10 years of making music in the city this week – rounding things off with a gala performance on Friday (22nd).

‘PYO’ was the brainchild of Robin Norman, who has remained the conductor of the group throughout the 10-years having started the ensemble when he was Head of Performing Arts at Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington.

“I was amazed that there was nothing for advanced musicians in the city to aspire to”, he said.” We had a Youth Band and String Group that we ran at Ken Stimpson for beginner and intermediate players but nothing beyond that, so I took the opportunity to start something new!"

The orchestra met for the first time in August 2015 with just 28 musicians and they worked together on a programme that included ’Symphony No.40’ by Mozart, ‘Chanson de Matin’ by Elgar and ‘Dambusters’ by Eric Coates.

“Since that first year”, Robin explained, “the Orchestra went from strength to strength very quickly rising to over 35 musicians and a great range of instruments. We continued with our Summer courses but it became obvious very quickly that this was not something I could continue from organising in my spare time from my spare bedroom, something had to be done to continue the growth and opportunities in the city, that was when Kirsten and the Music Hub came on board and took over the group’.

In the subsequent years the Music Hub have supported to make PYO one of the premier youth music ensembles in the East of England with an symphony orchestra of 40+ players along with ‘PYO Too’ – a training orchestra that leads to the main group and a Summer School for children starting out on their musical journeys.

In addition the main orchestra gives performances every December to 2000 primary school students and a public evening performance; always with live music to film. This has included premiere live performance of ‘Mimi and the Mountain Dragon’ as well as several performances of the classic, ’The Snowman’, a firm family favourite.

This week the groups have met for their traditional Summer course to celebrate their 10th birthday and will be performing the popular ‘Eroica Symphony’ by Beethoven. They will then be joined by past members of the orchestra for performances of some of the repertoire that they performed in that first course in 2015.

“PYO has played its part in supporting many young musicians to go on to study Music at Conservatoires and Universities across the UK and we continue that work every year. It is a true testament to the work we have done that those young people want to return to celebrate the 10th birthday of what has now become a staple event in the musical calendar of Peterborough. Long may it continue,” added Robin.

The Peterborough Youth Orchestra will be performing at the Ormiston Bushfield Academy on Friday 22 August starting at 7pm.

Admission is free but with a suggested donation of £8.00 per person.

More details can be found online at https://pcym.org.uk/peterborough-youth-orchestra-pyo/ or by contacting [email protected]