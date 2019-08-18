Peterborough youngsters meet Mayor to learn about democracy

Youngsters got the chance to see behind the scenes at the Town Hall during a visit to The Mayor’s Parlour.

A group of teenagers from the Families First National Citizen Project visited Peterborough Town Hall to meet with Mayor Cllr Gul Nawaz.

Cllr Nawaz also spoke about the role of councillors, and how democracy works in Peterborough

A spokeswoman for Families First thanked Cllr Nawaz for spending the time to talk to the group of teenagers and the youth workers during their visit.

The group have planned social action projects which will take place in Welland and Bretton this week.