Peterborough youngsters join 45,000 Scouts at world jamboree opened by Bear Grylls

Scouts from Peterborough joined 45,000 others taking part in the World Scout Jamboree, a skills and adventure festival in West Virginia.

The Peterborough Scouts met Scouts from nearly every country on the planet, sharing their skills while enjoying high adventure in the picturesque part of North America.

Bear Grylls at the jamboree

The jamboree offered young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life.

Rosie Howes, aged 15, said “We’ve just had an absolutely amazing time kayaking on the lake, and there was a huge snake in Grace’s kayak that we noticed after we got in.”

Michael Teague, aged 17, said "The jamboree lived up to the hype and I really enjoyed being able meet lots of people from lots of different countries. It’s an amazing example of global cultures coming together."

The World Scout Jamboree is the culmination of two years of work for the leaders, which has involved camps and team building events preparing the young people for living on a humid site in West Virginia among Scouts from nearly every country in the world.

Rosie Howes (right) at the jamboree

The event was opened by UK chief Scout Bear Grylls, who said: ‘World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime."

Michael Teague at the jamboree