Peterborough youngster set to be on track to stardom with place in prestigious musical theatre and dance troupe- which trained stars such as Dua Lipa

West End Kids is one of the UK’s most prestigious musical theatre and dance troupes.

A Peterborough youngster could be set on the fast track to stardom after securing a coveted place with West End Kids—one of the UK’s most prestigious musical theatre and dance troupes.

Following a rigorous audition process and intensive trial period, 13-year-old Kylie Alves has earned a place in the nationally acclaimed Troupe, known for shaping the next generation of stage and screen talent.

West End Kids alumni include global superstar Dua Lipa and the leading ladies of Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and Les Misérables, among many other West End and pop sensations.

As part of the troupe, Kylie will take centre stage at some of the UK’s biggest events, performing for tens of thousands and sharing the spotlight with stars of West End productions and major entertainment icons.

Kylie attends Nene Park Academy and she has been going to Limelight theatre school in Northampton since 2017 and has been in dance classes since the age of three. She previously with Gems and Diamonds school and now with Hebden School of Dancing.

She had performed in Spain a couple of times and will be performing at Disneyland for the third time in April, with another Disney performance planned for next year.

In the coming months, the troupe will be dazzling audiences at Move IT and the official Trafalgar Square St. George's Day Celebrations with Kylie ready to make her mark.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Kylie said: "I would love to be part of Hamilton one day, I remember been so amazed by it and thinking that I wanted to be part of it in the future.”

"When I step into the stage in front of an audience, that buzz and adrenaline is amazing and see that people are enjoying watching me perform is so rewarding and makes me want to keep doing it.”

West End Kids Artistic Director and Founder Martin Williams said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kylie to West End Kids. Our performers are among the most exciting young talents in the country, and Kylie has all the makings of a future star.”

“She has worked tirelessly to earn promotion from our WEK: Training Troupe Program and she has finally achieved her dream goal.

“We have so many fantastic performance opportunities lined up in coming weeks and months, including big performance a London ExCel and St. George's Day at Trafalgar Square”

“Kylie will also be appearing with West End Kids at all of our big festival performances throughout 2025, including at the British Summer Time Festival (BST) and Silverstone"

“Since its founding in 2001, West End Kids has built a reputation as the UK’s leading pre-professional musical theatre troupe, providing unparalleled on-the-job training in singing, dancing, and performance.

"With intensive weekend rehearsals and a packed schedule of high-profile appearances, it’s a training ground where tomorrow’s leading performers cut their teeth.