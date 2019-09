There was time to enjoy life on the open waves - or the River Nene at least - as Peterborough Yacht club held an open day.

Visitors were able to have a ride on some of the impressive boats at the club, while also raising vital cash for the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Blood Runners Service, which transports blood to hospitals for emergency operations.

Peterborough Yacht Club charity day on the River Nene at Orton. Club commodore Dean Chapman and secretary Josi Loveridge with Tanya Collier (on bike) and her musicians with staff from the Suffolk and cambs blood runners service who are benefiting from the charity day EMN-190914-191218009