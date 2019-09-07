Peterborough workers saddled up for charity bike ride

Employees at a Peterborough car servicing and repair centre swapped four wheels for two in aid of charity.

Workers from the Maskew Avenue Kwik Fit depot hit the road last week for their leg of the company’s first-ever national cycling event, covering the length and breadth of the country.

Kwik Fit staff are pedalling to raise vital funds for their chosen charity partner Children with Cancer UK, furthering the charity’s mission to help every child diagnosed with cancer ring their end of treatment bell.

The Tour de Branch, which got under way in Aberdeen on August 19 and will end in Manchester on September 19, visited Peterborough for the start of the third leg on Thursday.

More than 80 riders are split into teams, with each team covering a different route (relay style),taking in more than 120 centres and covering 2,500 miles.

The team set off from Peterborough to ride to Bury St Edmunds, with the mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Gul Nawaz sending them on their way.

Nationally they are aiming to raise £1million throughout the year. These funds will go towards providing new family accommodation in a bid to keep families together whilst children from across the country undergo specialist treatment.

Ben Horrocks, manager at the Maskew Avenue centre, said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to support our very own cyclists as they raise money for such a worthwhile cause, and we thank all the local supporters who came and joined us in cheering them on. All money raised by the Tour de Branch will go towards our £1million target, helping Children with Cancer UK continue their brilliant and indispensable work.”

To donate text KWIK3 to 70007 to donate £3.