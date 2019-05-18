Peterborough woman with chronic pain condition to climb Japan’s highest mountain Mount Fuji

A Peterborough woman is travelling to the Land of the Rising Sun to reach for the skies as she battles a painful condition.

Georgina Stevens suffers from Endometriosis - a condition suffered by one in 10 women worldwide that causes chronic pain- but that is not stopping the 20 year old from taking on the challenge of a lifetime to try and climb Mount Fuji - Japan’s highest mountain.

The iconic peak stands 12,388 feet high, and Georgina will travel to Japan with her boyfriend Oliver, brother James and his girlfriend Mirei next month. She is hoping to raise £1,000 for the World Endometriosis Research Foundation.

Georgina, who is currently studying English at Lincoln University, said: “Since being diagnosed after laparoscopic surgery in February, I made a promise to myself that I would do everything I could to show my condition who’s boss.

“After taking part in the Lincoln 5K Colour Run, raising £385 for Endometriosis UK - I knew I wanted to do more!

“On Saturday, September 29, my boyfriend and I took on The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, that’s 25 Miles Of Climbing mountains within a target of 12 hours. We did it in 9 hours and 50 minutes, raising £550 for The World Endometriosis Research Foundation.Although this Challenge was the toughest thing I’ve ever done and a massive strain on my body, knowing my actions are making a difference by funding research and empowering other women and young girls makes it so much more worth it.”

Endometriosis is the condition in which cells which behave the same as the ones in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in the body. This means that through the course of each month these cells build up, then break down and bleed. However, unlike the cells in the womb that leave the body as a period, this blood has no way to escape. Leading to chronic pain and fatigue, and other physical and emotional issues.

Georgina needed surgery in February, and while there is no cure she may need more operations to manage it.

She is working closely with Peterborough City Hospital for support - and much of her spare time between studies is taken up seeing physiotherapists and specialists to manage the pain - and will take some special equipment with her. She said: “It will be a real push for my body to take on the climb. I’ll also be very jet lagged. But I’m working with Peterborough Hospital for all my care.

“I will be taking heat pads and a tens machine (which offers pain relief through a mild electrical current) to help during the climb, as well as walking canes for mobile support.”

You can donate here (or search www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgina-stevens6) and follow her progress at @totheimagination on Youtube.