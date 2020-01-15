Peterborough woman dies five days after supermarket collision

A woman has died following a collision in Peterborough earlier this month.

Francis Hanaigan, (74), of Outfield, Peterborough, was walking in the Sainsbury’s car park in Bretton when she was involved in a collision with a Seat Toledo at about 4.30pm on Friday 3 January.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries, but died on Wednesday, 8 January.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to the driver. No arrests have been made, but an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 288 of 3 January. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.