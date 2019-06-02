Peterborough wife pleads for return of husband’s sentimental wedding ring lost while leafletting

A wife is pleading for the return of her husband’s sentimental wedding ring believed to have been accidentally posted through a letterbox while leafletting for Slimming World.

Aimée Norton’s husband Nathan lost the priceless jewellery, which belonged to his late father, between 10am and noon today (Sunday), most likely in Fulbridge Road.

A Slimming World leaflet

Nathan was handing out leaflets for Slimming World as Aimée is a consultant for the Walton group which meets at Queen Katharine Academy in Mountsteven Avenue.

Aimée believes the ring slipped off either while Nathan was putting flyers through letterboxes, or when he sat down.

Possible places it may have fallen off are Fulbridge Road, Itter Crescent or Brookside.

Aimée said: “It is a very distinctive square rose gold, gold and platinum band (you wouldn’t miss it) but with extreme sentimental value as it belonged to his late father and we would love to have it back.

“Alternatively if anyone sees it anywhere around PE4 we would love to be reunited with it - thank you so much.”

Anyone who finds the ring is asked to contact Aimée on 07904881472.