Peterborough wedding planners’ nightmare as unrelated firm with same name appears on Rogue Traders

A pair of Peterborough wedding planners have spoken of their nightmare after receiving abusive phone calls and online trolling after a firm with a similar name was featured on consumer advice programme Watchdog last night - despite having no link to the other firm.

Truly Scrumptious Weddings Peterborough are an award winning city wedding and event planners, with David and Stepahnie Bines running their successful business for nearly eight years. The couple have built their company organising wedding shows to help make dreams come true - but today they woke up to a nightmare.

The Peterborough firm has been trading for nearly eight years

Last night (Thursday) the BBC1 programme featured a firm, also called Truly Scrumptious Weddings, in their Rogue Traders section. However, despite the company featured on the show being based in Nuneaton, and having no links to the Peterborough firm at all, David and Stephanie have been bombarded by online trolls and even abusive phone calls since the episode was broadcast, leaving them in tears. While the programme itself made it clear the Nuneaton firm was not connected to any others in the country, it did not stop the abuse.

In a post on social media, the couple said: “Since the BBC Watchdog programme was aired last night I’ve been inundated with abusive phone calls, messages, emails, negative reviews and trolled online which has caused both David and I so much distress and upset, we’ve worked so hard to build our business and always do the very best for the venues we manage shows for, the companies we are privileged to work alongside and welcome to our shows and our brides and grooms.

“We’ve done as much as we can to try and mitigate the damage caused and have contacted the BBC and asked them to put something out that we are not connected to the company in Nuneaton so hopefully they will.

“Thank you to every single one of you for your support, we’ve had so many positive phone calls, posts and messages of support from people we know and people we don’t, family, friends, brides, grooms and fellow wedding professionals throughout the country, they are the only thing getting us through this nightmare and I’ve been in tears so many times today when reading your kind words.

“Our genuine thanks and love goes out to you all.

“Stephanie and David.”

Stephanie said she had been able to delete some of the abuse, she has been forced to listen to phone calls and messages.

The BBC have now sent her a letter, which reads: “We are happy to confirm that the company featured in Rogue Traders of 29 May, 2019, was Nuneaton-based Truly Scrumptious Weddings, which has nothing to do with any other business with the same name, particularly not the Peterborough-based Truly Scrumptious Group.

“In the programme, we took great care to stress that company’s location, and to reiterate that it shouldn’t be confused with companies with the same name in other parts of the country, so I’d obviously be happy for you to use this message in whatever way is appropriate should you need to remind anyone that our story had absolutely nothing to do with you or your business.”

For more information about Stephanie and David’s company, visit www.truly-scrumptious-weddings.co.uk or search for Truly Scrumptious Weddings - Peterborough on Facebook