Peterborough walk to raise awareness for the disabled

More than a hundred people are expected to take part in a walk through Ferry Meadows on Thursday, June 27 to call for greater visibility for disabled people in the community and wider society.

The initiative called ‘Sense Walks’ was developed by national disability charity Sense and will see hundreds of people across England and Wales taking to the streets for Deafblind Awareness Week (June 24-30).

The 3km walk will begin at 11am from the Sense marquee located at the car park next to the Lakeside activity centre, with sensory activity stops during the walk through the park. This free walk is open to the public and anyone else who wants to come along to help raise awareness and spread the word about the support provided to people with complex disabilities in the local community.

Jeanette Coop, Sense staff member, and organiser of the Peterborough walk, said: “It’s fantastic to be taking part in another ‘Sense Walks’ during Deafblind Awareness Week to raise awareness of people with complex disabilities. We encourage others in Peterborough to join us in this wonderful initiative and to come together as a community and to show your support.” To sign up to the Peterborough Sense Walk visit: https://www.sense.org.uk/support-us/events/sense-walk-peterborough/.