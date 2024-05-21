Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘We want to make it as easy as possible for local people to get their vaccinations’

People who live in or around Peterborough are being invited to attend a special weekend vaccination clinic over half-term.

The all-day clinic will be held at the Millennium Centre on Dickens Street on Saturday June 1

It will be run by an expert vaccination team who will offer spring COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who is eligible, all throughout the day.

The latest data shows that 16,283 people in Peterborough who are eligible for the spring COVID-19 vaccination have yet to take it up.

This means less than 40% of people within the city are already protected.

“We’re looking forward to hosting this special all-day walk-in session in Peterborough,” said Cali Makewell, integrated vaccination programme lead with the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for local people to get their vaccinations.”

The spring COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to anyone aged 75 and over, as well as residents of care homes for older people. Those aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system will also be eligible.

In addition to COVID-19 jabs, the team will also be offering other routine vaccinations, including:

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) – for ages 1+

HPV (human papillomavirus) – for ages 12-24

Meningitis – for ages 13-24

Diptheria, Tetanus and Polio (DTP) – for ages 14+

These will be available to any eligible people who have missed out on them in the past.

Ms Makewell was eager to assure people that getting jabbed remains the most reliable way to ward off serious illness.“The vaccinations we offer have all been through rigorous trials, and have been proven to safely and effectively reduce your risk of serious illness,” she explained.

“So whether you’re due a spring COVID-19 vaccine, or need to catch up on routine vaccines like the MMR jab, please come along to the Millennium Centre and get protected.”

The Millennium Centre will be open to walk-ins from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday, June 1.