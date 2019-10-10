Peterborough volunteers buzzing to help Channel 4 star’s bee project

A TV star’s campaign to boost the bee population in Peterborough has been given a helping hand by a group of volunteers.

Colleagues from Longhurst Group – which owns and manages over 1,800 homes in Peterborough and has regional offices in the city – joined farmer and television presenter Jimmy Doherty in Connect Park. Along with numerous other volunteers from the community, they cleared areas of the park before planting wildflowers and pollinator-friendly plants as part of a new Channel 4 series fronted by Jimmy, in which he attempts to increase the number of bees and associated insects in the area. Rachael Groarke, Lettings Advisor at Longhurst Group, does regular litter picks in the area and became involved in the latest project. She was joined by colleagues Emma Basham, Heather Macleod and Beth Pickering. Rachael said it was great to see volunteers from right across the local community getting involved in the planting. She said: “I am really pleased that several Longhurst Group colleagues were able to take part in the volunteering. Everyone was very passionate and interested in the work being done. “We were shown how to correctly scatter seeds and then had to tread them down into the ground. We did this by forming two lines and we did the conga up and down the rotavated area!. Jimmy will be returning next summer to see how things are progressing and do another bee count – hopefully our work will result in more bees!” The programme presented by Jimmy Doherty is set to air on Channel 4 next year.

1. Can Jimmy Save the Bees? Volunteers from the Longhust Group work with Jimmy Doherty for his forthcoming Channel 4 series Buy a Photo

2. Can Jimmy Save the Bees? Volunteers from the Longhust Group work with Jimmy Doherty for his forthcoming Channel 4 series Buy a Photo

3. Can Jimmy Save the Bees? Volunteers from the Longhust Group work with Jimmy Doherty for his forthcoming Channel 4 series Buy a Photo

4. Can Jimmy Save the Bees? Volunteers from the Longhust Group work with Jimmy Doherty for his forthcoming Channel 4 series Buy a Photo

View more