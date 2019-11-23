Peterborough volunteer firefighters celebrate year of tackling blazes

Peterborough’s volunteer firefighters celebrated the end of the year with their annual dinner in the city.

The black tie event was held at The Bull Hotel, with members of the brigade – the only volunteer fire brigade in the country –and guests celebrating. Chief officer Tony De Matteis said: “The dinner was enjoyed by all and, as usual, a lot of stories were told.”

The annual dinner for Peterborough's volunteer firefighters

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade was formed in 1884, and has a range of members – from postmen to IT managers and prison officers – and recruits have attended some of the biggest blazes in the city, from the Toys R Us fire earlier this month, to the inferno at the Greyhound stadium in 2001. For more information about the volunteer brigade, visit www.cambsfire.gov.uk.