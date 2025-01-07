Peterborough veteran celebrates 104th birthday with hundreds of cards

By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:00 GMT
Elsie received over 200 cards from well-wishers on her birthday.

A Peterborough veteran was given a special surprise on Tuesday morning (January 7) when she awoke to the news that she had been sent over 200 cards for her birthday.

Elise celebrated her 104th birthday at Clayburn Court Care Home in Hampton. She is is believed to be one of the oldest people in Peterborough.

After an appeal from staff, Elise was inundated with cards from family, friends, local residents, primary school children local councillors, MP Sam Carling and well-wishers from much further afield.

Elsie celebrating her birthday at Clayburn Court.Elsie celebrating her birthday at Clayburn Court.
Elsie celebrating her birthday at Clayburn Court.

Elsie has put the key to her longevity down to being friendly and getting everybody and staying active.

She said: “The key for me has been to be friendly with people and get on with everyone. I also love to get up and have a dance but I can’t quite stand as long as I used to!

"When people ask me how old I am, I still say I feel 80.”

Elsie’s day has been made even more special from visits from family and some musical celebrations with well known vocalist and entertainer Hayley Di Rito visiting.

The city’s Armed Forces Champion Jason McNally also paid Elsie a visit along with some veterans from the 108 RAF Squadron. Elsie joined the armed forces during the Second World War, with women playing a vital role on the home front to secure victory for the Allied Powers.

