Peterborough United to open store in Queensgate

Peterborough United is to open a store in Queensgate.

The Posh Store will open on Friday with the club boasting that it will feature exclusive merchandise.

The new outlet is situated between H&M and Lush on the top floor of the shopping centre.

And with Christmas coming, through November and December Peterborough United players will be making special appearances in the store while mascot Peter Burrow is going to be a regular visitor, including on the opening day.

Retail manager Emma Green said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to get the store ready and we are thrilled that we are in a position to open on Friday, November 8. We are in a wonderful location in Queensgate and this will allow us to appeal to shoppers who perhaps have not visited our store at the stadium.

“Not only that, but The Posh Store will be the only place to secure a number of new items in our range so we look forward to welcoming customers, supporters and potential first-timers to the store.

“We have a number of players making appearances throughout the next few weeks including George Boyd, Ivan Toney, Siriki Dembele and Marcus Maddison, so look out on the website for further details.”

The full opening times for the store are;

Friday, November 8: 9am-8pm

Saturday, November 9: 9am-6pm

Sunday, November 10: 10.30am-4.30pm.

From then on the store will be open:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 9am-5.30pm

Thursdays: 9am-8pm

Fridays: 9am-8pm

Saturdays: 9am-6pm

Sundays: 10.30am-4.30pm.

From December 9 the hours extend to 8pm every weekday evening and 7pm every Saturday with normal trading on a Sunday.