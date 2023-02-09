Peterborough United to offer football sessions to city's rough sleepers

Peterborough United will offer football sessions to rough sleepers in the city to try and help homeless people in the city.

The football club is teaming up with charity The Light Project Peterborough and Peterborough Rugby Club to offer the sessions.

Light Project Peterborough have been running various projects for those on the streets since 2015, and the aim of the football scheme is to ‘bring a sense of purpose’ to residents.

The scheme will be launched this month

Steven Pettican CEO of The Light Project Peterborough said: “The football sessions will bring a sense of purpose to those who may feel like they’ve lost hope. It will help inspire and empower them to change their lives.

“Being homeless can be incredibly isolating, making people feel removed from society and alone. Joining a football team can be a small but hugely significant step in helping an individual to become part of a community.

"We are delighted to work with POSH for this exciting new venture. It will also help to increase awareness of the homelessness issue using the universal language of football.”

The Posh Foundation are providing a coach for the sessions as well as a kit for all players, while Peterborough Rugby Club have offered their premises as the location for the games including pitch, changing rooms and

showers.

The project is being launched this month and Posh Foundation have also provided eight tickets to the home match on Saturday (February 11) to Light Project Peterborough’s service users and ex-service users who now work with the charity as volunteers to help others move off the streets.

Gill Wignall Posh Foundation CEO) said “We are delighted to be working with Light Project Peterborough and giving homeless people the opportunity to be active by taking part in football sessions.

"It’s great to be able to use the power of football to bring communities closer together and raise awareness of homelessness.”