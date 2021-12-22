Peterborough United team up with Smyths Toys team up to deliver toys to children on hospital this Christmas

Posh mascot Peter Burrow and Smyths Toys employees deliver toys to Peterborough City Hospital.

Due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, once again, the club had to drop the toys off outside of the hospital, rather than the usual ward visits by the players and staff.

The toys will first be quarantined before they can be distributed on the ward by the hard-working nurses.

Posh Press Officer Phil Adlam said: “Firstly, I want to thank Storm Woodley and everyone at Smyths Toys for their generosity once again. They have been superb throughout the year.

“In normal circumstances, we would personally deliver the presents with the players and management team on the ward, but unfortunately like last year, that is not the case. The club, the Foundation and Smyths Toys have joined forces though to make sure the Children’s Ward do not miss out.

“We have been visiting the ward for many years now and it is always nice to see the impact that we make as a football club at this time and we hope and pray that next Christmas, we will be able to spend time on the ward with the players.”

Storm Woodley, store manager at Smyths Toys, added: “We’re proud to be working with Posh to bring toys to children and young people spending time in hospital at Christmas.

“We really appreciate the incredible work of all the staff at Peterborough City Hospital, and would like to thank them for making this possible, even in difficult times.”