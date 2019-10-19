Peterborough United legend re-united with iconic shirt

Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson has been reunited with his league winning shirt more than 40 years after throwing it into the crowd.

Tommy - who is battling Motor Neurone Disease - was part of the Posh team that won the Fourth Division in 1974.

Tommy (left, with mic) wearing the shirt after Posh had won the title

The title was won in dramatic style at London Road on the last day of the season, and in the celebrations some of the team threw their shirts into the crowd.

Now Tommy has been re-united with the famous blue jersey after it was left in a mystery package at Posh’s home game on Saturday, and Tommy is keen to find the fan who sent it to him to say thank you.

He said: “As always I went to the club for the game, and there was a package, with the shirt, left for me. The letter said I should have the shirt.

“I couldn’t believe it when I opened the envelope. I had a tear in my eye.

The letter sent to Tommy

“It is brilliant to have it back. It still has the number 11 on the back, and the badge on the front. I showed it to Fergie (Posh manager Darren Ferguson) and we both said I’d struggle to squeeze into it now.

“There was no name or address on the letter, and it would be great to find out who sent it, so I can say thank you. ”

Tommy, who has made more appearances for Posh than any other player, said winning the title had been one of his career highlights. He said: “It came down to the last game against Gillingham. We went one behind, and then won 4-2. We went to the directors box to talk to the crowd. One fan shouted ‘throw us your shirts.’ Six of us did.”

He said he was now unsure what he was going to do with the shirt. He said: “I thought about auctioning it for charity, but Helen (Tommy’s wife) said I should keep it and get it framed.”