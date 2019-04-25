Peterborough United legend Gabriel Zakuani appeals for help after stepson goes missing

Peterborough United legend Gabriel Zakuani has appealed for help after his stepson went missing.

Ajae Blackwood-Petrie (11) from Epsom was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday) after he failed to return home from school. He was last seen at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Defender Zakuani, who twice helped Posh win promotion from League One, making 253 appearances for the club, tweeted: “My 11 year old boy is missing and hasn’t been seen since he left school yesterday on his way to the bus stop, anyone with any kind of information please contact Surrey Police or Met Police. Please share. Really appreciate it.”

Zakuani now plays for Gillingham.

Surrey Police said a number of enquiries have already been carried out and it is possible Ajae may be in the Isle of Dogs area of London.

Officers believe he is likely to have remained in the local area of Leatherhead or Epsom.

Ajae Blackwood-Petrie (11) who is missing

Detective Inspector Oana King, of the Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said: “If anyone has any information about where Ajae is, please contact us. He is likely travelling by bus or train.

“This is out of character for Ajae and we are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

“He normally comes home from school around 5pm, but yesterday he did not return home.

“Ajae, if you are reading this, please make contact with us so we know that you are okay. You are not in any trouble, but we do want to hear from you. If you don’t want to speak to police you can call or text the Missing People charity on 116 000.”

Ajae was last seen wearing St Andrews school uniform, a black Adidas coat and black kickers.

If you have seen Ajae, or you have any information which could assist the police search, call Surrey Police on 101, quoting reference number PR/45190042732.